Dominic Noble "Nick" Rhynes, 22, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 in New Albany. He was born on November 16, 1999 in New Albany. He enjoyed hunting, riding 3-wheelers, mud riding and being outdoors. He loved his fiancée, Torrie Madison Rutledge. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Marty Merritt officiating. Burial will be at Bethel Cemetery. He is survived by his mother, Stephanie Nichole Windham; his father and step- mother, Larry Noble Rhynes (Cheryl Lynn); his maternal grandparents, Shelia Lynn Shettles and Laymond Eugene Windham (Martha); his paternal grandparents, Noble Landers Rhynes and Margie Estell Rhynes; one sister, Destiny Nichole Windham; two step-sisters, Abby and Paylon; a step-brother, Ethan; and his nieces and nephew, Addy, Ivy and Dax Jones. Pallbearers will be Wayne Rhynes, C. J. Rhynes, Greg Alred, Austin Knight, Hunter Grose, and Blake Jackson. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. and on Wednesday from 12:00p.m. until service time, all times at the funeral home. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.