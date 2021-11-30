Shelby Rhynes, 83, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021 at the New Albany Health & Rehab. She was a former librarian for Baldwyn Public Library and a home health worker for NMMC. Shelby enjoyed reading, yard sales, shopping, flea markets, working in her garden but she especially loved taking care of her grandchildren. She was a member of Camp Creek Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 01, 2021 at 2:30 p. m. with Bro. Chad Higgins officiating. Burial will be in Camp Creek Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Marie White (Ray) of Guntown; sons, Mike Lemons (Virginia) of Belden, Danny Rhynes of Belden, Stephen Rhynes of Bruce and Kenneth Rhynes (Ruby) of Guntown; daughter-in-law, Janet Rhynes of Baldwyn; brother, Oscar Tyrus Luther (Kim) of Hickory Flat; (17) grandchildren; (28) great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tyrus Edward and Addie Kate Huckaby Luther; sister, Velma Dale Hunter; son, David Craig Rhynes and a daughter, Jennifer Michelle Roberts. Pallbearers will be David Craig Rhynes JR., Shawn Rhynes, Lucas Young, Jake Young, Logan White and Kyle White. Honorary pallbearers will be Wyatte Owens and Tracy Rhynes. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday from 11:00 a. m. until service time at 2:30 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
