Charles Dixon Rial, died Thursday, January 7, 2021 at his residence after an extended illness. He was 80. He was born in Tupelo on August 16, 1940 to Charles Milford Rial and Willie Tedford Rial. His family later moved to Collierville, TN, where he graduated high school and then joined the Army. Charles worked for Delta Airlines in Memphis, TN as a Grounds Supervisor for 20 years. He then transferred with Delta Airlines to Dallas, TX and worked the last 12 years of his 32 year career with them. After retiring from Delta in 1993, he moved back to Tupelo. He married his wife Maxine Elizabeth Willett Rial on April 19, 2005, and they spent many happy years living on their farm in Belden. Being an avid outdoorsman, in his retirement Charles enjoyed farming, especially bushhogging and maintaining their property. He was a longtime member of Victory Baptist Church in Nettleton. All services will be private to the family. Holland Funeral Directors- Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with services. Charles is survived by his wife, Maxine Rial; 2 stepdaughters, Stacey Odom-Bump (Robert) of Oatman, AZ and Stephanie Jimenez of Starkville, MS; 4 grandchildren, Cruz Jimenez, Taylor Niblett, Jennessa Jimenez and Zachary Vann; and 4 great-grandchildren, Mia and Carolina Jimenez, Hendrix Powell and Shelbe Odom. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Linda Rial. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
