Alice Faye Lee Rice, 77, of Saltillo, Mississippi, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. Alice was born on April 10, 1944 in Tupelo. After graduating with honors from Tupelo High School, she attended Itawamba Junior College, Mississippi State University and Ole Miss. On her commute by bus to MSU, Alice met and later married James (Jim) Reginald Rice. They moved to California during Jim's military service where Alice embraced new adventures like riding dune buggies in the desert and traveling into Mexico. Alice and Jim went on to have 3 children - Jim Jr., Jeff and Jerae. She worked as a bank teller and held clerical positions before joining the U.S. Postal Service where she spent most of her career. There she rose from her clerical role to Postmaster, an accomplishment she was very proud of. The other roles she considered her greatest accomplishments were as a mother and as a grandmother. She cherished spending time with her five grandchildren and schooling them in a mean game of Scrabble. Alice was sweet, strong, courageous and independent. She enjoyed traveling and had a special fondness for the National Park System. Her last visit to a national park was to Denali National Park & Preserve in Alaska. Alice was a member of the Saltillo First United Methodist Church, Tupelo Christian Women's Club, National Spasmodic Torticollis Association. She enjoyed supporting veteran and research organizations, Including many years fundraising for the American Cancer Association. Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Rice, Sr.; her parents, Rebecca Sheffield and Joe E. Curry; brothers, Ellis Curry and Hollis Curry; son, Jim Rice, Jr. and grandson, Dalton Rice. She is survived by her son, Jeff Rice (Amy Thomas) of Saltillo; daughter, Jerae Rice Carlson (Tim) of Missouri City, TX; grandchildren, Grant Carlson, Rebecca Carlson, Cameron Carlson and Austin Burton (Kimberly); great grandchildren, Forrest Burton and Olivia Burton; sisters-in-law, Jenny Curry Stephens and Libby Curry; nephew, Matthew Curry; great niece, Kimber Lee Curry; and her extended family and many friends.. Services will be on Today, Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 3 pm at Holland Funeral Directors-Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be on Today, Tuesday, February 1 from 2PM to Service Time at Holland Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Saltillo City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Regional Rehabilitation Center in Tupelo 615 Pegram Dr., Tupelo, MS 38801.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.