Helen Barnard Rice, 80, passed away on Thursday, July 07, 2022 at Rosewood Assisted living. She was an administrative assistant at Cooper Tire and a member of First Baptist Church in Tupelo. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Ron Cottom officiating. Burial will be in Unity Cemetery. She is survived by two daughters, Roseanne Brownlee (Jared) of Oxford and Sharon Martin Roth (Vaughn) of Brandon; (8) grandchildren, Jordan Brownlee, Caleb Brownlee, Caroline Brownlee, Addison Brownlee, Olivia Brownlee, Alex Martin, Samantha Martin and Drew Martin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Illa Hill Barnard and two sisters. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday from noon until 2:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.