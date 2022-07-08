Helen Barnard Rice, 80, passed away on Thursday, July 07, 2022 at Rosewood Assisted living. She was an administrative assistant at Cooper Tire and a member of First Baptist Church in Tupelo. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Ron Cottom officiating. Burial will be in Unity Cemetery. She is survived by two daughters, Roseanne Brownlee (Jared) of Oxford and Sharon Martin Roth (Vaughn) of Brandon; (8) grandchildren, Jordan Brownlee, Caleb Brownlee, Caroline Brownlee, Addison Brownlee, Olivia Brownlee, Alex Martin, Samantha Martin and Drew Martin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Illa Hill Barnard and two sisters. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday from noon until 2:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

