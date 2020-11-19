Jilda "Jill" Ophelia Rice passed away on November 17, 2020, her 78th birthday, at Sanctuary Hospice House after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born on November 17, 1942, in Memphis, Tennessee to the late Willie Clyde White and Mary Lavelle Rowan White. On September 24, 1960 she married Richard Thomas Rice of Ware, Massachusetts and together they spent 20 years in the Navy before moving to Mooreville, MS in 1979. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and her kitties. She was also a Black Belt in Taekwondo and won many medals for her age group. She was a member of Eggville Church of Christ. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Dick Rice of Mooreville; one daughter, Debbie Vines (Grady) of Mooreville, MS; three grandsons, John Vines (Courtney) of Saltillo, MS, Robert Vines (Kimberly) of Etta, MS, and Scotty Vines of Mooreville, MS. She had three great-grandchildren, Lauren Vines of Etta, MS, Aaryn Vines of Mooreville, MS, Chloe Vines of Saltillo, MS. One sister Linda Teel of Ardmore, Oklahoma and two brothers Richard White of Munford, Tennessee and David White of Horn Lake, MS., Brother-in-law David Rice (Patty) of Palmer, Mass., Sister-in-law Eileen Rice Chrabascz (Rich) of Somers, CT. A special young lady that was very dear to her Joy-Beth Umfress. She also had several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Gary Rice who died December 5, 1999. Her parents, and two sisters Marie Jacques and Mary Evelyn Tuck. A celebration of Jill's life will be held at 12 PM Saturday, November 21 , 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with her grandson John Vines officiating. Visitation will be from 11 AM - 12 PM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 also at Holland Funeral Home. Private burial will be at Lee Memorial Gardens in Verona, MS. Pallbearers will be Robert Vines, Scotty Vines, John Dolusic , Matt Laubhan , Tim Brock, and Gerald Harville. Honorary Pallbearer will be her Great-Grandson Aaryn Vines. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Tupelo Humane Society, Sanctuary Hospice House, or Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
