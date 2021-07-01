Jim Rice, 54, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Memphis in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 6 PM at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4 PM - 6 PM at Tupelo Chapel.

