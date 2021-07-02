Jim Rice was one of the area's most celebrated food and beverage personalities. He cut a wide path in his 54 years and touched thousands along the way. Jim died unexpectedly in Memphis, TN on Sunday, June 27, 2021. He was born James Reginald Rice, Jr. on January 9, 1967 in Riverside, CA to the late James Reginald Rice, Sr. and Alice Faye Lee Rice. He grew up in the Saltillo Presbyterian Church, was educated in the Saltillo school system, and graduated from Saltillo High School in 1986. He attended Northeast Miss. Community College and Ole Miss. Jim was a beloved fixture in the Tupelo restaurant scene, most notably as a co-owner of The Stables Downtown Grill, a popular restaurant/bar in downtown Tupelo. A big ole guy, Jim created the perfect entertainment venue for his many faithful clients. Many knew him as a master and consummate bartender. Yet many more knew him as a friend with a generous heart and adventurous spirit. Jim loved all genres of music, as well as the outdoors and traveling. From local day trips to traveling across the country and to other parts of the world - alone or with family or dear friends - he embraced the adventure and the diversity of people and places along the way. He never met a stranger, managed to see good in all and gave freely to help others without judgment. Jim was devoted to his family, especially his mother, Alice, who he described as the sweetest person he ever knew. And he was more than a brother, he was a best friend to Jeff and Jerae. He loved and truly missed his nephew Dalton Rice who held a special place in his heart and with whom he is now reunited. Jim will be truly missed by family and a myriad of friends everywhere. A celebration of life service will be held at 6 PM Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel with Rev. Tim Green officiating. Visitation will be from 4 PM-6 PM Tuesday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 6 PM Tuesday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming and will be permanently archived thereafter. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Big Jim, and nephew, Dalton Rice. Jim is survived by his mother, Alice Faye Rice of Saltillo; his brother, Jeff Rice (Amy Thomas) of Saltillo; and his sister, Jerae Rice Carlson (Tim) of Missouri City, TX; his nephews and nieces, Grant Carlson, Rebecca Carlson, Cameron Carlson and Austin Burton; and his extended family and large circle of friends. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
