Sammy Thomas Rice, 79, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center after a long, courageous battle with cancer. A native and life-long resident of Tupelo, he was born August 12, 1939, the only child of Charles Dabney and Lottie Agnes Green Rice and was a 1957 graduate of Belden High School. After high school, Sammy joined the United States Army where he served as a Military Police Officer in Germany for two years. Earlier in life, he worked as a delivery driver for Borden's Dairy Products and later retired from Hickory Springs Manufacturing. Sammy was an avid sportsman and loved hunting, fishing and horseback riding. He was a faithful member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Survivors include two daughters, Roseanne Brownlee and her husband, Jared of Oxford and Sharon Martin of Guntown; eight grandchildren, Jordan, Caleb, Caroline, Olivia and Addison Brownlee and Alex, Samantha and Drew Martin; and his "sweetheart", Jimmie Dale Farrar of Belden. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services with Military Honors will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Dr. Don Baggett officiating. Graveside services will follow in Macedonia Cemetery if the weather permits. Pallbearers will be John William Rice, Buddy Cochran, Bob Grant, Buddy Laney, Nelson Addison, Dude Gamble, Wade Green and Lamar Hunter. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church, 103 Co Rd 1966, Tupelo, MS 38804. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
