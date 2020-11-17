Mrs. Jill Rice, wife of Mr. Dick Rice, 78, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 12 noon at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Minister John Thomas Vines officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11 AM to service time at at the funeral home. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve their friends. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com..

