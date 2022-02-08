Jennifer "Jiffy Pop" Richards, 58, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a lengthy illness. She was born March 13, 1963 in Tupelo to Henry E. and Josephine H. Richards. Jiffy Pop was a member of Boguefala Baptist Church where she loved attending and singing in the choir. She was a longtime beloved resident of Riverbirch Assisted Living where the staff and other residents adored her. She enjoyed eating out and listening to Gospel music. She leaves behind her brother, Jack Doug Richards of Mantachie; two sisters, Amanda Ann Smith of Mooreville and Elizabeth Jean Smith Smith of Michie, Tenn.; nieces and nephews, Carol A. Watts (Ken), Jackie Joslin (Greg), Chris Smith (Michelle) and Tony Smith (Vickie). She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Joseph Edwin Richards. Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Boguefala Baptist Church with Bro. David Perry and Bro. Royce Hawkins officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church. W.E. Pegues Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Pallbearers will be Chris Smith, Logan Smith, Parker Smith, Greg Joslin, Lane Joslin, and Joey Grimes. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
