Linda G. Richards, 65, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the Baptist Hospital in Booneville. She was born April 14, 1956, in Tylertown, MS, to E.A. and Callie Lee Orr Wylie. She was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church, where she enjoyed singing. She loved camping, fishing, and cooking. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday August 21, at the Friendship Baptist Church with Bro. Mark Tutor officiating. Burial will be in the Boguefala Cemetery in Mooreville. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Jack "Doug" Richards; one son, Thomas Blankenship (Hilary) of Mantachie; two daughters, Jackie Joslin (Greg) of Mantachie, and Kathy Sullivan (Jeff) of Carthage. Three Brothers; three Sisters; Eleven grandchildren; Eighteen Great Grandchildren; and a host of other family members. She was preceded in death by three brothers; three sisters; one great-grandchild; and her parents. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until service time Saturday at Friendship Baptist Church. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
