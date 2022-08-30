Maryanne Richards passed from earth to heaven just a couple of months before her 80th birthday on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the Sanctuary Hospice House after a short battle with lymphoma. On November 14, 1942 Maryanne was born on a snowy cold night in Gouvernor, New York. Her parents were Leola and Doug Wallace and she had five brothers and sisters. Maryanne was a bright light to all who knew her. She loved to cook, sew and serve others. As well as loving her family, she welcomed any and all into her home and into her world. From an early age she loved to babysit and care for children. Dozens and dozens of children heard about the love of Jesus through Maryanne. She was a dedicated member of Harrisburg Baptist Church where she taught two year olds in Sunday School for over 20 years. She was also the bookkeeper for the family business. Maryanne leaves behind her husband of 51 years, Earnest Richards of Belden; two sons, Brian Richards and wife, Anna of Hattiesburg and Keith Richards and his wife, Ellie of Apex, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Graycen, Asher, Eli, Hannah, and Suzi; and a sister, Carold Oswalt and her husband, John, of Memphis, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents, four siblings, and her son, Derek. Services honoring Maryanne's memory will be 11 a.m. Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Harrisburg Baptist Church with Dr. Forrest Sheffield officiating. Burial will follow in Saltillo Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022 at W.E .Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
