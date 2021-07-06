If there is ever a flower that represents Terree it would be the PURPLE ROSE. This type of rose represents regality, elegance, serenity, sophisticated, and mysticism. Being the first born of a young military family she began her journey that formulated her personality for the rest of her life. She learned how to adjust to different cultures at an early age, having been born at Fort Bragg, NC on June 1, 1965. She later relocated to the following military communities Fort Carson, CO and Landstuhl/ Kaiserslautern Germany. Being a young child there were no thorns to prohibit her serenity/ peace. Her transition to civilian life after her father ended his tour of service in the United States Army left her finishing her formal education in Chicago, IL and Belden, Ms. She graduated from Mooreville High School, Mooreville, MS. She was soon drawn to following her father's footsteps of military service; however, she chose to join the United States Air Force in 1984. As part of the Air Force, she trained as a weather specialist and an administration specialist. She was stationed at Keesler AFB, MS, Lackland AFB, TX, Offult AFB, NE, Incarlik AFB, Adana, Turkey, March AFB, CA, and Chanute, IL. She received an Air Force Achievement medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, an Air Force Overseas Short Tour ribbon, an Air Force Overseas Long Tour ribbon, an Air Force Longevity Service Award ribbon, NCO Professional Military Education Graduate ribbon and an Air ForceTraining ribbon. She was honorably discharged in 1991 at the rank of Air Force Sergeant. She had a brief marriage to fellow airman, Jerome Richards. In the late 1980's, due to the incompatibility of their life goals this marriage was dissolved. Her personal endeavor was that she accepted Christ and was baptized February 28, 1995 at Kimble Chapel M.B. Church, Belden MS. After leaving the service, she worked for the U.S. Department of Defense as a medical support assistant in the emergency room at Carl R. Darnall Medical Center, Ft Hood, TX. She also volunteered to assist the pastoral staff of Carl R. Darnall Medical Center with bereavement support. Her character of bringing peace and serenity to the grieving helped her to perform her duties during trying times. Unfortunately, she had to medically retire in 2005. Due to declining health, she became a resident of Wellington Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Temple TX, but her characteristic of being a people person still remained. She participated in activities whenever possible. Using the purple rose as her symbol, one would note until the end, she carried herself royally, elegantly and with grandeur. Terree was called to her heavenly home on June 21, 2021. She leaves behind to treasure her memories Mya, Bryson and Jackson Burgess (grandchildren), son Dante (wife, Kimberly), daughter De'Nay, mother Anwaar, stepmother Doris, sister Kimetta (husband, Michael), stepsisters Melesia and Melissa (husband, Curtis) and numerous nieces and nephews, uncles and aunts, and an abundance of cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, (Leodis), brother (Leander), uncle (Stanley) and grandparents. The Family of Terree Terrinda (Burgess) Richards wishes to acknowledge with deep appreciation the many expressions of love, concern and kindness shown to them during this hour of bereavement. May God bless and keep you. Committal Service with military honors will be 9:00 AM Friday, July 9, 2021, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas. A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 Friday, July 9, 2021, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, Texas, which is in charge of the arrangements.
