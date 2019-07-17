Ann Walden Richardson, 81, passed away July 13, 2019 at the NMMC- Gilmore in Amory. She was born on August 8, 1937 in Monroe County, MS to the late Clayton and Marguriete Dryden Walden. She attended Becker School and at an early age she learned how to work by picking and hoeing cotton, hauling and stacking hay, milking cows and various other farm chores. It was this work that birthed a strong work ethic in Ann whiched was evident from her tireless work at Amory Garment where she retired with over 40 years of service. Ann married Arnold Richardson on Christmas Day of 1962. She enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, reading and cooking. In their younger years she loved to travel with Arnold to the Great Smoky Mountains. More than anything she enjoyed her family, especially her great nephew Bradley Richardson. Ann was also a determined lady who defeated breast cancer 3 times in her life. She was a member of Riverbend Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Arnold Richardson, Becker; sister, Louise Adams, Ethelsville, AL and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by sisters, Martha Nash, Helen Sims, Evelyn Walden and Ellen Hester; brothers, Pete, Lawrence and Herbert Walden. Graveside Services will be held at 10 AM, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Haughton Memorial Park in Amory with Bro. Bryan Richardson and Bro. Roy McHenry officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery prior to the service at 9:45 AM. Services are in the care of Cleveland Moffett Funeral in Amory. Donations may be given in lieu of flowers to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc PO Box 678572 Dallas, TX 75267-8572. Condolences may be shared online at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
