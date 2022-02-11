Annie Elizabeth Dilworth Richardson was the 9 th child born to Jim L. Dilworth and Laura Shumpert Dilworth on June 22,1928 in Tupelo, MS. Annie got her wings on February 8,2022 at her home. She was a member of Lane Chapel C.M.E. Church where she remained faithful in serving on the Stewardess Board, Usher, Sunday School teacher, Missionary, as Den Mother for the Cub Scouts Troop #51 and the Kitchen Committee. Annie attended George Washington Carver High School where she graduated in 1948. Later attending Okolona College. She fostered her four nieces later adopting as her own. She had three special children; Wanda Gray, Roydale and Christi Richardson. She worked at a number of jobs that included Dr. W. A. Zuber's office, Mayhorn Dairy Bar, Ashby's Grocery and private homes care. Later working at Wonder Bread & Hostess Cakes where she remained until retiring. Annie enjoyed the Story reader to pre-schoolers for Lift Inc., meals on Wheels. A member of Kissia Clifton Temple #671 Dtrs of Elks in 1968 where she held offices of Treasurer, Susie Brownlee Councils where she served Treasurer. On the State level she received her Past State President Degree where she served as Asst. Direstree of Parade of State. On the Grand Level she received her Lifetime Membership Ameretis in 2005. Her Life Celebration Service will be held on Tuesday, February 15,2022 at 11:00 at Lane Chael C.M.E. Church with the Dr. Cheryl Penson, officiation. Interment will follow in the Porter's Memorial Park. Walk-Through Viewing will be held at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary on Monday, February 14,2022 , 4:00 until 6:00. Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is honored to be in charge of the arrangements. Online condolence can be made to the family at www.grayson-porters.com She leaves to behind to cherish her memories: her adult children Cathy Blanchard, Sandra Pulliam, Judy (Terry) Watson, Jeffery Richardson, Hattie (Fred) Young, Cynthia Garmon, Latonia (Alvin) Morris, Nineteen grandchildren, Thirty- four great grandchildren, Six great- great grandchildren. Preceded in death by two children, Charles R. Richardson, Ann Lynette Dilworth.
