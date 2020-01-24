CAMDEN, TN, FORMERLY OF IUKA, MS -- Billy W. Richardson, 80, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Camden General Hospital in Camden, TN. Services will be on Tuesday, January 28, at 1:00 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka. Visitation will be on Monday, January 27, from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.

