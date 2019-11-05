BRANDON -- Bobby Richardson, 66, passed away Sunday, November 03, 2019, at home in Brandon. Services will be on 11/06/2019 11:00 a. m. at McClain-Hays Chapel in Philadelphia. Visitation will be on 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at McClain-Hays Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery.

