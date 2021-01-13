Boyce "Mr. Red" Richardson

Boyce "Mr. Red" Richardson, 91, passed away January 12, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He was a devoted man to his family. He loved spending time eating, playing dominos, washers, UNO, and horseshoes. He retired from MDOT as a heavy equipment operator. After retirement, he enjoyed trading; mostly knives and tractors. He and his entire family enjoyed many years of vacationing in Branson, MO. Boyce is survived by his twin sister, Loyce Benefield; son, Danny Richardson(Linda) of Ecru; daughter, Sandra Taylor(David) of Ecru; son, Kent Richardson of Pontotoc; 7 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Walter and Mary Elizabeth Richardson and his wife, Helen Loree Richardson. Service will be Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. J.W. Owens officiating. Burial will follow in Ecru Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Whitney Taylor, Greg Garvin, Kevin Jolly, Jake Russell, Jake Tarter, and Kenneth Wayne Richardson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tommy Hall, Larry Hall, Terry Pence, Walter Clyde Richardson, Gary Richardson, Ricky Richardson, and David Taylor. Visitation will be Thursday, January 14th, 11AM until service time.

