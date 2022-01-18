Catherine Veronia Miles Richardson (95) passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022 at her home. She was born to the late Archie and Mary Smith Miles in MS on January 3, 1927. She was a member of the Lord's Church and attended church at North Rienzi Church of Christ. She enjoyed fishing, camping, working with her flowers, gardening and traveling with her sisters and sister-in-law. They were considered the "Golden Girls." Dominoes was her favorite game and she was very good at it. Even at 94 years old, she still beat her family. Services will be 2 pm Saturday, January 22, 2022 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Stanley Shook and Bro. Tracy Arnold officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith's Cemetery in the Tuscumbia Community. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Friday, January 21, 2022 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Left behind to treasure her memories are her children, Cutie Mae Arnold (Tommy), Earl Wheelington (Gwen) and Betty Williams all from Booneville, Mary Floyd from Baldwyn and Dwain Wheelington from Indiana; her sister, Daisy Levicey Thomas; her special care-giver, Helen Palmer of Ripley. 26 grandchildren; 77 great-grandchildren, 97 great great-grandchildren; 2 great great great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Namon E. Wheelington (father of her children), George W. Lindsey and Leslie Harold Richardson; her children, Wade Wheelington and Mary Ruth Foster; her grandchildren, Josh Wheelington, Bill Jarman and Betty Ann Jarman; her great great-grandchildren, Savannah Floyd, Austin Wilemon and Preston Wilemon; 3 brothers and 1 sister. Pallbearers are her grandsons; Michael Clark, Nathan Clark, Jessie (JJ) Floyd, Namon Wheelington, Tracy Arnold and Jimmy (JE) Wheelington. Honorary pallbearers are; Jimmy Jarman, Randy Wheelington and Daniel Wheelington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Vale Children's Home (1872 CR 700 Corinth, MS 38834). Face Masks are required for the services. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
