Christina "Tina" Faye Bass Richardson, 40, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at her home in Ripley, MS. She was born on March 28, 1980, to Barry Neil Bass and Cindy Neal Bass in New Albany, MS. She was a Homemaker and of the Baptist Faith. Services will be at 1:00 PM, Friday, December 11, 2020, at McBride Funeral Home with Bro. Timmy Bass officiating. Burial will follow in Jacobs Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, December 10, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral Home. Tina is survived by her husband: Keith Allan Richardson of Ripley, MS; her father: Barry Neil Bass (his wife: Nikki Bass) of Ripley, MS; her Mother: Cindy Neal Bates (her husband: Milton Bates) of Michie, TN; two sons: Briar Richardson and Braxton Richardson both of Ripley, MS; one sister: Tiffany Wilbanks (Justin Shane) of Falkner, MS; one step-sister: Danielle Wilbanks (Patrick) of Ripley, MS; three nieces: Shannon Wilbanks, Jolie Wilbanks, Shelbi Wilbanks; one nephew: Justin Wilbanks. Preceded in death by one niece: Olivia Wilbanks. Pallbearers will be Billy Richardson, Chad Newby, Michael Hurt, Preston Hurt, Tammy Hurt, Steven Whitt. Expressions of sympathy for the Richardson family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
