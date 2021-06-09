Douglas Bryant Richardson, 73, passed away in Amory on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. He was born in Nettleton on October 10, 1947 to the late Dick Bryant Richardson and Myrtle Corrine Estes Richardson. Doug held a long-time career in the area furniture industry that would include research and development, sales, in which he traveled across the country regularly and he was also the plant manager of several plants in Northeast Mississippi. After he retired, he found out that retirement was not for him, so he bought Carters Upholstery in Amory. Doug was known near and far for his perfection in every stitch while in business. A master craftsman, he could build, design or engineer almost anything. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, gardening and family get togethers. Doug will be remembered by his family for the kindness and gentleness he shown. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Sloan Richardson; daughters, Melissa Tate, Rienzi, Karen Harris (Brent), Hatley and Lanie Richardson, Amory; son, Jeff Richardson, Amory; grandchildren, April Stegall, Bigbee, Drew Plunkett, Amory, Blake Oswalt, Aubrey Ella Williams, Alexis, Taylor, Madison and Carli Moffett; 5 great grandchildren ; sister, Glenda Hendrix (Bobby), Nettleton; brother, Jackie Richardson (Judy), Nettleton; brother in law, Marvin Easter; stepsons, Chuck Moffett (Heather) and Jake Moffett (Erica) and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Kathy Easter and a brother, Larry Joe Richardson, stepmother, Georgia Randolph Richardson. Honorary pallbearer will be Alva Beard. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Friday, June 12, 2021 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Rob Sargent and Bro. Wesley Stephens officiating. Burial will follow at Hatley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Drew Plunkett, Darren Hendrix, Charles Harris, Joseph Richardson, Allen Richardson and Dewayne Burroughs. Visitation will be Thursday evening at the funeral home from 5-7 PM.
