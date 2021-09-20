Johnny C. Richardson (75) passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at his home in the Pisgah Community. He was a veteran of the US Army, having served in the Vietnam War as Flight Eng. on CH47A Chinnook Helicopter as a mechanic. He ranked Specialist E-5 and received Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Vietnam Medal. He got his Honorable Discharge in 1967. He enjoyed fishing, playing music, gardening, riding his side-by-side, camping and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a millwright foreman for TVA and later at Intex Plastics. He was a member of the Booneville VFW and a valued member at Rosetrail Campground in AL. Services with Military Honors are 11 am Tuesday, September 21, 2021 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Wayne Bridges officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Monday, September 20, 2021 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Sardis Cemetery. Johnny is survived by his wife of 56 years, Annette Richardson; his son, Johnny J. Richardson; his daughter, Tammy Lauderdale; his sisters, Clarareece Taylor (Jimmy) and Sara Eaton (Jimmie); his grandchildren, Jonathon Richardson, John Garrett Richardson, Casey Reed (Jordan) and Cody Gilley (Sarah) and his great-grandchildren, Tucker Miller, Jonah Reed and Wesson Reed. He was preceded in death by his mother, Willard Richardson; his father, J.C. Miller and his step-father, JW Richardson. Pallbearers are; Jamie Taylor, Jeremy Taylor, Michael Yancey, Wesley Weatherbee, Jimmy Weatherbee, Chris Weatherbee, Danny Derick and Kenneth Michaels. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
