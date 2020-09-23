BALDWYN -- Johnny F. Richardson, 62, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday,, September 24, 2020 @11:00 A.M. at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 3-5 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign the guestbook atwww.agnewandsons.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.