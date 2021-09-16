Hoover Richardson Jr., 67, affectionately known as "Jay Fat" was born March 21, 1954, to the late Hoover Richardson Sr. and Daisy Richardson. On September 13, 2021, the angels welcomed him home from labor to reward to a land of peace and happiness. "Jay Fat" accepted Christ at an early age at Poplar Springs CME Church where he remained until death. There he enjoyed singing with the Gloryland Singers and cooking for the annual Homecoming. He was a 1972 graduate of Okolona High School. During his life, he enjoyed fishing, baseball, cooking, socializing, and entertaining with anyone he came in contact with. Jay Fat was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. On September 13, 1975, he was united in holy matrimony to Joyce Sharp. Unto this union, two beautiful loving children were born, Roderick Louis and Miketra Antionette. They were married for 23 years. He leaves to cherish his heartfelt memories, his loving mother, Daisy L. Richardson of Shannon, MS; his children, Roderick Richardson of New Orleans, LA, and Miketra Richardson of Shannon, MS; his five sisters: Artie Richardson of Tupelo, MS, Priscilla Richardson Bowens, and Earlene Richardson both of Shannon, MS, Lizzie Blanchard (Michael) of Clinton, MS, and Shelia Richardson of Shannon MS; three brothers: Chester Richardson (Julie) of Bossier City, LA, Samuel Richardson (Tabitha), and Walter Richardson, both of Shannon, MS; two aunts, two uncles, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Hoover Richardson Sr., his brother, George "Big Red" Richardson, his sister, Amy "Lula" Richardson, one nephew, Eric Johnson, his paternal grandparents, Robert and Georgia D. Adams, his maternal grandparents, George and Ozzie Loving, one brother-in-law, Jimmie Earl Bowens, and a close friend, Daniel "Squinky" Fields. Visitation will be today from 4-6pm at Poplar Springs CME Church in Shannon. Funeral services will be at 3:00pm on Saturday 18, 2021 at Poplar Springs CME church. Burial will follow at Richardson Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Community Funeral Directors of Nettleton. www.communityfuneraldirectors.com
