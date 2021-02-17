John Adams Richardson, Jr., 79, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021, at his residence in Dumas. Services will be on Sunday, February 21 at 2 PM at the Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 21 from 12 Noon to 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Weir's Chapel .

