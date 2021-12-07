Kathleen (Kathy) Richardson passed away at the age of 69 at her home in Falkner, MS on December 6, 2021. She was born July 17, 1952 to Jim Robertson and Betty Robertson in Howell, Michigan. She was retired from Benchcraft and attended the Falkner Baptist Church. Visitation will be December 8, 2021 from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM. The service will be December 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM both at the McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be: Bro. Stanley Huddleston. Interment will be at the Falkner Cemetery. Kathy is survived by her husband: Parks Richardson of Falkner, MS; one daughter: Tanya Robertson of Florida; one brother: Jim Robertson (Mary) of North Carolina; one grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents. Pallbearers will be: Anthony Mauney, Pete Rutherford, Jackie Rutherford, John Parks, Robert Parks. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
