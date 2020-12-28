Michael Richardson, 66, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 12 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ingomar Cemetery.

