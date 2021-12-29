Nita C. "Dottie" Delong Richardson was one of thirteen children born to the late William and Minnie Mae Goble Delong on July 24, 1948 in Inez, KY. She completed life's journey on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Tippah County Hospital at the age of 73. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Richardson will be at 2 PM Thursday, December 30 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Bro. Wayne Mckee and Bro. Jeremy Hughey will officiate and burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Mrs. Richardson received her education in the Inez Kentucky Public School System and was married for 44 years to her beloved husband, Sammy Cecil Richardson, who preceded her in death on March 2, 2013. After moving to Tippah County, she continued her education at Northeast Mississippi Community College majoring in Business Management. A member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Mrs. Richardson was a valued employee of the Tippah County Circuit Clerk's office for over 20 years before retiring in 2003. She was known to be an avid reader, mainly novels, and enjoyed discussing and sharing books with her sister in law, Jimmy Seawright. When she wasn't reading, Mrs. Richardson enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel, refurnishing antique furniture or reminiscing with her sister Carol. Mrs. Richardson knew that family is where life begins and love never ends. She was well loved in her town of Tiplersville and was an exceptional wife and mother who cared deeply for her family and community. "Life brings tears, smiles and memories. The tears dry, the smiles fade, but the memories last forever." Visitation will continue today until service time at The Ripley Funeral Home. Blessed with a loving family, memories will continue to be shared by her sons, Nicky Richardson (Tracy) and Robby Richardson, both of Tiplersville, one sister, Carol Setser (Chester) of Dayton, OH, four grandchildren, Hillary Black (Hunter), Josh Richardson (Kaitlin), Hannah and Paige Richardson, five great grandchildren, Able, Thomas, Jackson, Greyson and Ruby, her mother in law, Imogene Richardson of Tiplersville, sister in law, Jimmy Seawright and a host of nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by five sisters, Sarah Daniels, Bessie Dials, Jenny Daniels, Alice Newsome and Wanda Smith and six brothers, Bud, Sam, Bucky, Paul, James and Palmer Delong. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Richardson family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
