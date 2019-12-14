Opal Lee Windham Richardson, 92, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Diversicare in Southhaven , MS. She was born on December 5, 1927, to Esker and Lula Miller Windham in Tippah County, MS. She was a Homemaker. Services will be Sunday December 15, 2019, at 2:00 PM in McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Clifton Waldron officiating. Burial will be in Lowry Cemetery in Ripley, MS. Visitation will be Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 12:00 Noon until service time at 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Opal is survived by one daughter: Donna McLeod and her husband, Lloyd McLeod of Olive Branch, MS; one son : Dan Richardson and his wife, Jennifer Richardson of Olive Branch, MS. She was blessed with ten grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents: Esker and Lula Miller Windham; her husband: Ellis Richardson; one daughter: Patricia Alexander. Pallbearers will be Kevin Scallorn, Jason Scallorn , Dewayne Gravatt, Brandon Raines, Steve Roberson, Rick Roberson. Expressions of sympathy, for the Richardson family, may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.