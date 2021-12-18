Pamela Jo Hamm Richardson, 58, resident of Walnut, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at her residence. Funeral Services honoring the life of Ms. Richardson will be at 11AM Monday, December 20, 2021 at Ebenezer Church with Bro. Gary Porterfield and Bro. Bradley Watson officiating. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Ms. Richardson was born on November 2, 1963 in Ripley to the late Roy Houston and Edith Mae Barns Hamm. She received her education in the Walnut Public School System and was employed in the construction industry for companies that included Plumrose and APAC. A family oriented person who loved her grandchildren, Ms. Richardson will be remembered as a quiet lady who loved sunflowers and coffee at every meal. Visitation will be from 5PM to 8PM Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Ebenezer Church. Memories will be shared by one daughter, Brandy Richardson () of Ripley, one son, Randle Joe Richardson, five sisters, Betty Clifton (Dale) of Walnut, Phyllis Dickey (Jeff) of Falkner, Peggy McNeely (William) of Ashland, Donna Hamm of Chalybete, Carolyn Stubenrauch (Don) of Walnut, two brothers, Greg Hamm of Chalybete and Tracy Hamm and five grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Randle Richardson. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Richardson family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
