A beautiful life of 74 years has come to an end. Royce Dale Oliver Richardson, resident of Ripley and much loved wife, mother, sister and "Nannie", departed this life on Monday afternoon, December 14, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth following a brief illness. Visitation for family and friends will be from 10 AM to 11:45 AM Friday, December 18 at North Ripley Baptist Church with a private family service to follow. Bro. Chris Lewellen will officiate and burial will be in the New Hope Cemetery near Blue Mountain. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. A native of Tennessee, Mrs. Richardson was born August 24, 1946, the daughter of the late Herman Oliver and Josephine Redfearn Oliver Teague Ingle. She was a graduate of Somerville, Tennessee High School and continued her education at Draughon's Business College in Memphis. In July of 1963 she married her beloved husband, Herbert Richardson who survives. A Baptist, Mrs. Richardson will be remembered for her involvement in the tax preparation industry throughout her life and was owner of R&R Income Tax Service in Ripley for over 30 years. She was active in all areas of her community and truly cherished times with her family. She was a steadfast fan in all of her grandchildren's events and enjoyed bringing family around the table especially for Sunday dinner and Christmas, her favorite holiday. Looking her best was essential and she loved adding a pop of red to outfits and accessories. Among her love of family, grandchildren, the Tennessee Vols and taxes, Mrs. Richardson received much pleasure from eating her favorite food that was chicken...any kind, anywhere...and her family believes her car was programmed to drive to any place that served chicken. She leaves behind a little piece of herself in all of those that love her through their memories. Memories of love, compassion, kindness and lots of laughter. She is a special treasure that will never be forgotten. In addition to her husband of 57 years, Mrs. Richardson is survived by one daughter, Becky Moffitt (JD), of Ripley, two sons, Charles Richardson, of Ripley and Patrick Richardson (Janet), of Southaven, one sister, Teresa Bishop of Bradford, TN, three brothers, Mickey Oliver, of Colorado, Mike Oliver and Kelly Oliver, both of Bradford, TN, five grandchildren, Ronnie Rowland (Melissa), Ryan Richardson, Erika Stroupe (Raygan),Chelsey Gonzalez (Christian), Amber Moffitt, three great grandchildren, Carson and Lana Rowland, Liam-Oakley Gonzalez and a host of nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Anamarie Moffitt. The family requests that everyone adhere to guidelines set forth by the Center of Disease Control. We ask everyone to support the limited gathering and visitation policies mandated by our government officials. Please comply with the required use of masks and social distancing space of six feet. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Richardson family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.