R. Dale Oliver Richardson, 74, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Private Family Service. at North Ripley Baptist Church. . Visitation will be on Friday, December 18 from 10 AM to 11:45 AM at North Ripley Baptist Church. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery.

