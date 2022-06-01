Rhetta M. Wade Richardson was born on June 30, 1933, to the late Mark, Sr. and Dessie Wade in Guntown, MS. She attended the Guntown Colored School through the 10th grade and graduated from G.W. Carver High School in Tupelo, MS, in 1951. She accepted Christ at age 13 and joined Trinity C.M.E. Church under the pastorship of Rev. C. Thomas. Rhetta moved to St. Louis, MO, in 1953. For over 53 years, she attended Wright Chapel/Coleman-Wright C.M.E. Church, where she served in the Missionary Society, on the Steward Board, and as the church secretary. After moving back to Guntown in 2018, she transferred her membership back to Trinity C.M.E. Church, where she participated in Sunday school, the Missionary Society, and Bible study. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Dessie Wade; her husband of 54 years, Johnny Richardson; and four brothers, James, Cecil, Charlie, and Mark Wade, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Gregory Richardson of St. Louis, MO; one grandson, Carlos Palmore of St. Louis, MO; three granddaughters, Genea Richardson and Lavonda Jefferies of St. Louis, MO, and Ericka Conley (Cory) of McDonough, GA; one greatgranddaughter, Elle Conley of McDonough GA; five sisters, Kinlock Bell (Marshall) of Hattiesburg, MS, Annie Mayes (David) of Indianapolis, IN, and Evvie Birks, Jo Ann McGaha, and Joycelyn Berry (her devoted caregiver) all of Guntown, MS; two sisters-in-law, Mattie Wade of Guntown, MS, and Mattie Richardson Fox of Tupelo, MS; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and her Coleman-Wright church family. She also leaves her goddaughter, Phyllis Trice, and 2 play granddaughters, Katlyn Mims and Aarainne Thomas. Visitation is 3-5 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn. Funeral service will Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 11:00 A. M. at Trinity C. M.E. Church in Guntown, MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
