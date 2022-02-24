"Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these." Matthew 19:14 Ryker Lee Richardson, 2, tragically died along with his mother on Monday, February 21, 2022. Funeral Service for Amber and Ryker will be at 2 PM Saturday, February 26 at Mt. View Baptist Church with Bro. Randy Hurt and Bro. Tim Edwards officiating. Burial will follow at Indian Creek Cemetery. Ryker was born November 28, 2019 in Tupelo, MS and is the son of Reed Richardson of Baldwyn and the late Amber Nicole McCann. A true momma and daddy's boy, Ryker loved to eat and play with his cars and trucks. He enjoyed the outdoors that included swimming and rides on the lawn mower. Full of happiness, his family feels so blessed to have had him for 2 wonderful years and will miss him immensely. Sometimes its the smallest things that take up the most room in our hearts and he most definitely did. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 7 PM Friday, February 25 at The Ripley Funeral Home and will continue from 1 PM to 2 PM Saturday, February 26 at Mt. View Baptist Church. In addition to his father, memories will continue to be cherished by his sister, Raelyn Klaire Richardson of Baldwyn, grandparents, Donna "Nonnie" Richardson (Tim Street) of Dumas, Russell "Paw-Paw" Richardson of Tupelo and Michael McCann of Corinth, special grandmother Tammy "Grammy" Lipford (Zach) of Corinth, two aunts, Rylie "Aunt Ri-Ri" Bailey (Aaron) and Rebecca Hopkins (Jeremy) and two uncles, Timmy Street and Cliff Street (Emily) and many special loving cousins and family members. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
