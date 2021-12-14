86, passed away on Thurs. Dec. 9, 2021 at Shearer-Richardson Nursing Home. Washington Richardson, Sr. was born to the late Robert Richardson and Georgia D. Adams-Richardson on August 18, 1935 in Chickasaw Co. Washington Richardson, Sr. is survived by four daughters; Dinah Richardson (Malcolm Hampton) of Shannon. Teresa Clifton of Tupelo, Mary Kittell of Brooklyn, NY, and Jenny Brownlee of Shannon. Two sons; Washington Richardson, Jr. (Dereta) of Baldwyn, and Phillip Richardson (Brenda of Shannon. One sister; Annice Jenkins (Mitchell) of Tupelo. One brother; Knowledge Richardson (Arthie) of Shannon. There are also 30 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchidren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Visitation will be Fri., Dec. 17, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be on Sat., Dec. 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Poplar Springs CME with Rev. Matthew Freeman officiating. The burial will follow at the Poplar Springs CME church cemetery. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.