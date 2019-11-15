Violet Merle Thomas Richardson, 92, died Friday, November 15, 2019 at Baptist Hospital in Oxford, MS. She was born June 28,1927 to the late Clyde and Euron Thomas in Union county. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Etta. She was a factory worker at Munsingwear and Ram Golf. She loved her family and her church, especially the Dorcas Sunday School class. She loved talking on the phone and cross stitching. She would open her home to preachers and missionaries as they would travel through the area. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church with Bro. Jason Pilcher officiating. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by one son, Walter Richardson ( Cathy) of Etta; two grandchildren, Tony Richardson (Michelle) of Etta and Shelley Howell (Chris) of Austin, TX; five great grandchildren, Hannah Hunnicutt (Chantz), Cade Howell (Hannah), Riley Howell, Emily Howell and Nate Howell; two great- great grandchildren, Jeter Howell and Jace Howell; one great- great grandchild on the way, Baby Hunnicutt; one brother, Milton Richardson (Becky) of Columbus, MS She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Lucy Biggs of Louisiana and Bobbie Ash of Memphis. Visitation will be Sunday, November 17,2019 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Bethel Baptist Church. For online guest registry and condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
