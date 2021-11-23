Kathryn "Kathy" Richerson, 67, resident of Walnut, passed away peacefully, Sunday, November 21, 2021 at her residence in Walnut. Funeral Services honoring the life of Ms. Richerson will be at 10AM Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Essary Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Jeremy Luna officiating. Burial will follow in Essary Cemetery. Ms. Richerson was born December 9, 1953 in Essary Springs, TN, to the late Leroy Williams and Dorthony (Hodum) Williams. She received her education in the Pocahontas Public School System and was a valued homemaker of 20 years. Ms. Richerson, also known as "Nanny", will be remembered for her for her big heart and infectious personality. Some of her favorite hobbies included playing cards, watching westerns and reading her Bible daily. Memories will continue to be shared by two daughters, Angie Ray (James) of Walnut and Misty Hughes (Marty) of Booneville, one son, Bo Moore of Walnut, four brothers, Danny Williams (Kathy) of Savannah, Bobby Williams of Corinth, Junior Crum (Rita) of Corinth, and James "Splutter" Williams of Walnut, six grandchildren, Kaitlynn and Candace Smith, Laura Leigh and Evan Hughes, Bryce Moore, and Tessa Hopper, two great grandchildren on the way. She is also preceded in death by two brothers, David Williams and Daniel Williams. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Richerson family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
