Roy Thomas Richey Jr., 91, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Magnolia Place in New Albany, MS. He was born October 20, 1927 in New Albany to Roy Richey Sr. and Jewell Prewett Richey. Mr. Richey was married to the late, Billie Aldridge Richey. He was a much-loved husband and father. He was a big fan of Mississippi State, especially baseball. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. Mr. Richey retired from MDOT after thirty-nine and a half years of employment in the project office at Beacon Hill. He served in the U.S Airforce and was also a Mason. Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm Saturday, September 7, 2019 at United Funeral Service Chapel with Bro. Whit Lewis, Bro. Dean Timbes and Bro. Don Chandler officiating. Burial will be at New Albany City Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his son, Keith Richey (Jennifer) of Tupelo and two sisters; Jane Cousar of Ripley, and Betty Jewell Benedict of Amory. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Billie Aldridge Richey. Visitation will be from 11:00a.m. to 1:00p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at United Funeral Service. In honor of Mr. Richey's service to his country, United Funeral Service will fly the U.S. Air Force flag during his visitation and funeral service. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.