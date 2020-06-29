Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Langston Richey, age 83, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at North MS Medical Center following a brief illness. She was born September 26, 1936 in Birmingham, Alabama to William Clifford Langston and Lucille Thomas Langston. She married Willis W. Richey on December 28, 1956. During her earlier adult years Mary worked at Futorian Furniture and later having a strong desire to have more for their growing family, she and Willis owned and operated M & W Pillow and Foam Products, and later, Richey's Furniture Manufacturing. She enjoyed being a homemaker, cooking, and traveling. Everything she did was for her family, who were her life. She was a longtime member of Tupelo Church of the Nazarene and more recently attended Auburn Baptist Church until her health began to fail. A celebration of life service will be held at 3 P.M. today (Tuesday, June 30, 2020) in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Jimmy Henry officiating. Graveside service will follow in the Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 PM - service time at the funeral home. Survivors include Willis W. Richey, her husband of 63 years of Tupelo; children, William Richey (Patti) of Tupelo, Larry Richey (Jill) of Mooreville, Tim Richey, Sandra Richey Parada (George), all of Tupelo, Gary Richey (Lisa) of Mooreville, Sheila Smith (Tim), Tammy Stuper (Carl), and Terry Richey (D'Anne), all of Tupelo; 19 grandchildren, Michelle Richey, Brandi Watts, Tre' Richey, Amy Trapp, Mandi Cofer, Merri Underwood, Lane Watts, Matt Watts, Marc Watts, Kristina Enlow, Sarah Enlow, Tiffany Stanford, Josh Richey, Austin Richey, Andrew Smith, Cassie Burt, Katie Duvall, T.J. Richey, and Miranda Claire Richey; 26 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Joseph Bryant, Berta Nell Bryant, William Bryant, Kenneth Bryant, Thomas Bryant, James Bryant, Margaret Bryant, and Monta Jean Bryant. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, and a great-grandchild, Knox Cofer. Pallbearers will be Tre' Richey, Lane Watts, Josh Richey, Austin Richey, Andrew Smith, T.J. Richey, Matt Watts, and Marc Watts. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. For those who cannot attend, the service may be viewed at 3 PM today at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming, where it will be permanently archived.
