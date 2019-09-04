NEW ALBANY -- Roy Richey, 91, passed away Wednesday, September 04, 2019, at Magnolia Place in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1:00p.m. at United Funeral Service. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11:00a.m. until 1:00p.m. at the funeral home..

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.