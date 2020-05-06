Ruby Richey (64) passed away Tuesday May 5,2020 at her home after an extended illness. Ruby was born August 30,1955 to Lucy and Merle Watson. Ruby graduated from East Union high school in 1973 and married Doug Richey on April 10,1975. She was a life long member of Jericho Baptist Church. Ruby retired from the Yocona Area Council,BSA after 32 yrs. of service as the account specialist due to medical reasons. Ruby enjoyed spending time with her family. Services will be 2:00 Friday in the chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Chester Harrison officiating. Burial will follow in the Jericho Cemetery. Kesler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include; her husband, Doug Richey, her sons; Kevin Richey (Deann), Brad Richey (Heather), her grandchildren; Haygen, Kinslee, Vince, Breanna (Kurt Yarbrough), Blaine and Brennen, her sister; Kathy Oswalt Croft, her brothers; Richard and Gary Watson, her great-grandchildren; Cason and Blair Yarbrough. She was preceded in death by her parents; Lucy & Charles Oswalt, Merle & Faye Watson, her grandparents; Dove & Sam Waldon, Janie & Lee Watson and Zelma Johnson, her daughter; Jan Richey, her brother; Jerry Watson, her great-grandbaby; Jaxxon Yarbrough, her nephews; Justin and Lance Watson
