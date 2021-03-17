Luella Richmond, 59, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Friday March 20, 2021 1:00 p.m. viewing will start at 12:00 Noon . at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Holly Springs. Burial will follow at Mt Gilliom Cemetery 75 Watson Rd Byhalia, Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangementss.

