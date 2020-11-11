Celebration of Life Service for William "Bill" Craig Ricketts, 59, are set for 2:00 pm. Friday at Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Warren Jones officiating. Family will receive friends Friday from 12:00 to service time at Memorial Funeral Home. Mask and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Bill died November 9, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Health Center. He was born August 7, 1961 in Lawton, OK, to William and Frankie Ricketts. He was a 1979 graduate of Alcorn Central High School. He attended Northeast MS Community College where he received his RN degree. For the past 26 years, he worked at NMMC in Tupelo, MS. Most recently, he worked at MS Care Center. Bill was a member of Holly Baptist Church. He was an avid motorcycle rider known as "Rodekill" to his fellow bikers. He rode with the Southern Cruisers and the Patriot Guard. His heart was with the SSG Seth Ricketts Memorial Ride, a memorial event for his son who was killed in action serving in the 82nd Airborne Division in Afghanistan. The event raises money for the Fisher House. Bill was always willing to help those in need. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his 7 grandsons (or "grandawesomes," as he often called them). He was preceded in death by his son, SSG Seth Ricketts; and his mother, Frankie Ricketts. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandi Hearne Ricketts; father, William Ricketts; daughter, Tiffany Graham (Brett); son, Ben Ricketts (Hannah); brother, Todd Ricketts (Gina); sister, Robin London(Tommy); grandsons Aiden, Cullen, Seth Wesson, Reegan, Emerson, Jackson, Connor; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SSG Seth Ricketts Memorial c/o Sandi Ricketts, 44 CR 716 Corinth, MS 38834. There will be a live stream of Mr. Ricketts service on Memorial Funeral Home's Facebook page. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialcorinth.com for the Ricketts family. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
