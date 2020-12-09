James "J.W." Ricks

James "J. W." Ricks , 72, passed away on December 8, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born May 27, 1948 in Blytheville, Arkansas to parents Holbert Boone Ricks and Maxine (Barrett) Ricks. He lived most of his life in the Nettleton area. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam war. He had been a body shop manager for several shops and had also owned his own shop. He was a deacon at Nettleton First Baptist Church. He enjoyed his family and restoring classic cars. There will be a graveside service on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Jones Chapel Cemetery. Gabriel Ricks will be officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton will be in charge of arrangements. The family requests that anyone attending to please wear a mask. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Priscilla Ricks of Nettleton; two sons, Gabriel Boone Ricks (Fran); James William Ricks II (Samantha); six grandchildren, Cassie Ricks, Davis Ricks, Dobson Ricks, Luke Ricks, Lucy Ricks, and Thomas Ricks; one brother, Glenn Ricks of Nettleton. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister-in-law Katherine Ricks. His grandsons will be pallbearers. There will be no public visitation at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com

