Adrian "Boyd" Riddle, 95, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his home in New Site, MS. He was born on June 10, 1924 to J.V. "Vick" Riddle and Jewel Pardue Riddle. With "Vick" Riddle being part of the original Booneville Quartet, Mr. Boyd carried on the Riddle music tradition. He lived a long happy life loving on everyone he met. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving as a heavy machine gunner in the 325th Glider Infantry Company H of the 82nd Airborne. He faithfully led his family in worship and was a dedicated member of Tuscumbia Baptist Church. His Godly example shaped and molded the lives of those he loved. He enjoyed serving his community by delivering rural mail for 40 years, helping with the New Site Volunteer Fire Department, helped to create the New Site Water Association, the formation of the New Site Baptist Church Cemetery, and petitioned for natural gas at the New Site High School and community. He was a tree farmer and enjoyed gardening, traveling, reading, and watching sports. In his later years, woodworking was his passion and he enjoyed distributing his red painted wares to all he came in contact with. He is survived by his one son, Stan Riddle (Sue); two grandchildren, Tanya Morgan (Joby), and Jonathan Riddle (Amanda); three great-grandsons, Todd Morgan, Jase Riddle, Mason Davis; three great-granddaughters, Halle Riddle, Mollie Riddle, and Laiken Dunman; one sister-in-law, Ravenelle Johnson; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, and soulmate of 70 years, Lavelle Riddle; one brother, Bill Riddle; two sisters, Juanita Michael, and Gwendolyn Chrestman; and brother-in-law, Ray Johnson. A Graveside service will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at New Site Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Ben Parman and Bro. Rex Bullock officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at the cemetery. Pallbearers will be Charles Chrestman, Kim Chrestman, Greg Michael, Dale Michael, Weylon Michael, Stuart Johnson, Bill Riddle, and Mark Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers are Robbie Howell, John Hatcher, and Mark McAnally. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Tuscumbia Baptist Church at 1808 Jacinto Rd, Booneville, MS 38829. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
