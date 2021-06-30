James Henry Riddle, 83, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Tupelo Nursing & Rehab in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday July 3, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel . Visitation will be on Saturday July 3, 2021 10:00 one hour before service Burial will follow at Gerizum Cemetery Myrtle . Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.

