Mary Rogers Riddle 52, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at her home. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, yard sailing, fishing and gardening. She was a housewife and a Baptist. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home, Friday, October 18, 2019 at Noon with Bro. Merle Floyd officiating. Burial will be in Camp Creek Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 16 1/2 years, Dwight Riddle of Guntown; mother, Mary Johnson Dew of Tupelo; (4) daughters, Alisha Adams (Jeremy) of Booneville, Maggie Brown of Saltillo, Jennifer Riddle of Guntown and Kodi Lynn West of Corinth; (4) sons, Ricky Brown of Guntown, Steven Brown of Baldwyn, Eric Riddle of Guntown and Zach Arnold of Connecticut;(2) sisters, Regina Rogers of Booneville and Lisa Rogers of Saltillo; brother, Wayne Rogers (Christy) of Shannon; (11) grandchildren; (1) great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her dad, Jerry Dew; sister, Melissa Rogers and a son, Michael Riddle. Pallbearers will be Austin Adams, Chris Brown, Ty Adams, Joey Moffi, Devin Dunaway and Jeremy Adams. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.