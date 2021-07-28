Mother Hazel Lou Riddle 68, began her celebration of life on November 8th, 1952 in Ripley, MS. She was the fourth of seven children born to the late Hollis and Linnie Boyd. She transitioned to her heavenly home on July 25th, 2021 in Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth, MS. She began her life in Christ in the year of 1975 and became a member of the St. James C.O.G.I.C. She spent her life as an active member of the Tupelo District 10 of the Northern Mississippi Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction C.O.G.I.C. She accepted appointments in many areas including working faithfully on the Mother's board, kitchen committee, Sunday School Superintendent, and Teacher of the adult women's class. Later she became a member of the Good Shepherd C.O.G.I.C. after the death of her great leader Superintendent Bernell Hoyle. She shared a special bond with the love of her life Deacon Lee Earl Riddle. Mother Hazel and Lee became husband and wife on May 13, 1978. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her husband, Deacon Lee Earl Riddle; Three sisters- Letha Ann Boyd, Sallie Mae Boyd of Ripley, MS, and Shirley Ann Fleming (Robert) of Pontotoc, MS; One God-Sister, Phyllis Evans (Joe) of Blue Mountain, MS; Three brothers- Wiley Carroll (Gladys), Frankie Lee Boyd (Rita), and Tommy Joe Boyd (Jocelyn) all of Ripley, MS, and host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 6p-8p at Foster and Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS. Funeral Service will be Friday, July 30th, at 2pm at St. James COGIC, Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will follow at St. Rest Cemetery, Ripley, MS. To visit and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
