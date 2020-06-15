T. Leveal "T.L." Riddle, 82, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Algoma, MS. He was an avid gardener, musician, piano technician, furniture manufacturing engineer, and Ole Miss fan. He was married to the love of his life for almost 65 years (June 25th). At the time of his death, he was still working in the R & D department at Washington Brothers Furniture. He was a charter member of Black Zion Pentecostal Church, where he was still active as a guitarist and Sunday School director. He is survived by his wife, Sina Brady Riddle; sister, Faye Gray; brothers, Pete Riddle and Ernest Riddle; children, Mark Riddle(Kathy), Jody Riddle(Robyn), Janet Washington(Danny), and Lori Dawn Jones(Richie); grandchildren, Ben Riddle(Ashley), DJ Washington(Erin), Jesse Washington(JP), Nicole Gray(Randy), Cody Riddle(Leslie), and Gibbs Jones; great-grandchildren, Cole Riddle, Miles Jordan, Gracen Gray, Brady Gray, Kaden Washington, Keegan Washington, Dalton Riddle, Landon Hood, and Logan Hood. He is preceded in death by his father, Tommie Riddle; mother, Estell Grant Riddle; grandsons, Cash Jones and Izzy; sister in law, Doris Riddle; and brother, Jim Riddle. Services will be Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2PM at Black Zion Pentecostal Church with Bro. Charles Wright officiating. Burial will follow in Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Ben Riddle, DJ Washington, Jesse Washington, Cody Riddle, Randy Gray, and Ronald Brady. Honorary Pallbearer: Gibbs Jones Visitation will be Sunday, June 14, 5PM-8PM and Monday, June 15, 12PM until service time. All visitation and service for Mr. Riddle will be at Black Zion Pentecostal Church.
